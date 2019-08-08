Tottenham Chasing Three Arrivals Beyond Ryan Sessegnon On Deadline Day

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are to put Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon through his medical paces this morning, while they also want three more players in through the door, according to the Times.



Spurs have been working on adding Sessegnon to the squad before the Premier League transfer window closes later today.













They have agreed a deal with Fulham for the talent and are looking to make sure they take the deal across the line.



Tottenham are trying to bring in four new players on what could be a busy deadline day for last season's Champions League finalists.



The club are closing in on Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who could join the Premier League side on loan with an obligation to buy next summer.







Tottenham are also keen to try and wrap up the arrival of Paulo Dybala from Juventus.



Discussions to sign the Argentine have proven to be tough due to his wage demands and an issue with his image rights, but a fee of €70m has been agreed with Juventus.



In addition, Tottenham are hoping to be able to push the arrival of full-back Youcef Atal from French side Nice over the line before the window closes.



