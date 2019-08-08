XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 10:29 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Could Skip Giving Paulo Dybala Medical

 




Tottenham Hotspur could skip giving a medical to Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala as they race to sign him before the Premier League transfer window closes. 

They are locked in talks to push a deal for Dybala over the line after reaching an agreement with Juventus on a fee for the Argentina international.


 



Spurs could skip giving Dybala a medical, according to Sky Italia, due to the fact that he had a medical at Juventus only two days ago, when he reported back for pre-season training.

Skipping the medical check would give Spurs more time to thrash out the deal, while they could also look to sort out an issue with his image rights at a later date.

 


Juventus are though now thinking carefully before giving the final green light to the transfer.


 


They had been banking on being able to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, but the Belgian is joining Inter.

Juventus could still choose to sell Dybala as they are happy with Tottenham's offer and still have ample time to find a replacement.

 


Unlike the Premier League, the transfer window in Serie A will remain open beyond Thursday, allowing Juventus to find a replacement for Dybala.

 