X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 15:54 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Star At Watford’s Training Ground

 




Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is at Watford's training ground. 

The defender has been allowed to look for a new club by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, however it had seemed unlikely he would leave before the closure of the Premier League transfer window.


 



Rose though could be set for a shock switch to Watford as, according to The Athletic, he is at the Hornets' training ground.

Tottenham have just completed the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham and Rose may be keen to make his exit from the north London club.

 


It remains to be seen under what type of deal Rose might move to Watford, but the clock is ticking.


 


The window for Premier League clubs to make signings shuts at 5pm, however Watford could buy themselves a further two hours.

If the Hornets can submit a deal sheet to the Premier League showing a deal has been agreed, they can gain further time.

 


They would then have an extra period to complete the final paperwork.

All eyes are on whether Rose is set to complete a switch to Watford, strengthening the Hornets' options before the closure of the transfer window.

 