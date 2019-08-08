XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

08/08/2019 - 09:01 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Take Big Step Forward In Paulo Dybala Swoop

 




Tottenham Hotspur have taken a big step forward in their pursuit of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to the Evening Standard

Spurs have already agreed a fee of €70m with the Italian champions for the forward, but have been facing difficulty in agreeing personal terms and dealing with the player's image rights.


 



However, it is now claimed Tottenham have managed to find common ground on personal terms with Dybala, making the likelihood of a move to north London greater than it had previously been.

There is no word on the player's image rights, which are owned by a separate company, while agent fees have yet to be settled.

 


While agreeing personal terms will give Tottenham a boost, getting the deal over the line before the Premier League transfer window shuts will be tough.


 


Along with closing the window almost a full month earlier than other leagues in Europe, the Premier League window now closes at 5pm and not 11pm.

Teams can buy extra hours through the use of deal sheets, submitted to the league, but the change has made signing players from abroad on deadline day even tougher.

 


Tottenham are though working overtime in a bid to sign Dybala, a player Mauricio Pochettino badly wants at the club.

 