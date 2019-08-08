Tough Decision But Arsenal Are Massive – Kieran Tierney

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal new boy Kieran Tierney has revealed that leaving Scottish giants Celtic is the toughest decision he has ever made in his whole life.



Premier League side Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Scottish left-back Tierney from Celtic for in a £25m deal, with the player penning a long-term contract.













The 22-year-old rose through the ranks of the Hoops academy before making his senior team debut for the side in April 2015.



Tierney then went on to make 170 appearances for the Bhoys over the course of four years, scoring eight goals and assisting 37.





The Scotsman has revealed that putting an end to his 15-year spell with Celtic is the toughest decision he has ever made, but is delighted to have made the switch to Arsenal.









"It was the hardest decision in my whole life that I've had to make", Tierney told Arsenal's website.



"I had to speak to my family and my close friends and my agent as well because it's a hard decision to leave a club that you love so much.





"People need to know that as well.



"I feel Arsenal is a massive club and it's a great opportunity for me as well.



"I'm delighted to be here."



Tierney, who claimed five assists from his 20 Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic last season, will be looking to hit the ground running at Arsenal.

