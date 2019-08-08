XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 08:08 BST

Tough Talks Continue – Tottenham and Betis Still With Details To Agree On Giovani Lo Celso

 




Real Betis and Tottenham Hotspur still have several details to agree upon for Giovani Lo Celso to make the move to north London. 

Tottenham have been chasing the Argentina international midfielder for much of the summer and talks with Betis have been tough.


 



The Spanish side have been looking to earn €75m from selling the former Paris Saint-Germain star, but have now settled for a compromise.

According to ABCdesevilla's Al Final De La Palmera, Lo Celso will join Tottenham on loan for the season, with the Premier League side having an option to then keep him permanently at the end of the campaign.

 


The compromise has come about as a result of Betis not wanting to definitively sell Lo Celso for less than they believe he is worth.


 


The Spanish side know they could potentially have the player back next summer, or if he succeeds in England, will bank a good fee from his permanent departure.

It is claimed there are still several details which must be worked out however, before the move can go through, meaning the tough negotiations are continuing.

 


Lo Celso flew to London on Wednesday night as he prepares to undergo a medical with Tottenham and be on hand to sign his loan contract at the club.

 