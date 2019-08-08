Watford Open Talks With PSV Eindhoven, Plot Alternative To Crystal Palace Target Ismalia Sarr

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford are showing late interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn as an alternative to Ismalia Sarr, who is interesting Crystal Palace.



The Netherlands international has been linked with a host of clubs over the course of the summer transfer window so far and the Hornets could take him to England before the Premier League window slams shut.













The club are in talks with PSV Eindhoven to sign Bergwijn, according to The Athletic, and he is considered an alternative option to Rennes winger Ismalia Sarr.



Sarr is currently still in France and is waiting to find out if Watford or Crystal Palace can agree a fee with Rennes for his services.



With the transfer window in the Premier League set to shut at 5pm, Watford are taking no chances and are working on a deal for Bergwijn.







It is claimed that the Hornets' interest in Bergwijn will either end their interest in Sarr, or strengthen their negotiating hand with Rennes.



Palace meanwhile have identified Sarr as the man they would want to come in to replace Wilfried Zaha.



Zaha wants to leave Selhurst Park amid serious interest from Everton and has put in a transfer request to try to force his way out.



