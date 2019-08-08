XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 17:01 BST

West Brom Set To Sign Benfica Winger

 




Former Arsenal winger Chris Willock has agreed a loan deal to join West Brom from Benfica on deadline day, according to Sky Sports News.

Willock came through the academy at Arsenal and decided to shift base to Benfica in 2017 when he was still a teenager.  


 



The winger has featured 64 times for Benfica’s B side in the second tier of Portuguese football, scoring 14 times and adding 13 assists to his name.

The 21-year-old is now on his way back to England this summer and is on the verge of completing a deal to join West Brom.
 


The baggies have thrashed out a loan agreement with Benfica and Willock will sign a one-year contract to spend the 2019/20 season at the Hawthorns.
 



Slaven Bilic has been keen to add more flair to his attack this summer and will hope to see Willock prove himself in the Championship.

It is unclear whether West Brom have retained an option to buy him on a permanent deal as part of the agreement with Benfica.
 


Willock made two appearances for Arsenal’s senior side in the EFL Cup before packing his bags for Portugal.   
 