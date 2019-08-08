West Ham Link For Tottenham Hotspur Star Shot Down

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are not in the market to sign Victor Wanyama from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Guardian.



The midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from Tottenham this summer, and a potential move to West Ham has been floated.













A loan for Wanyama had been suggested as a possibility, but the Hammers have no interest in signing the midfielder from Tottenham.



If West Ham were to sign another foreign player they would need to shift one out of their squad.



The clock is ticking for Wanyama to find another destination in the Premier League, with the window shutting at 5pm.







The midfielder could still secure a move outside the Premier League, with windows across Europe remaining firmly open for business beyond this evening.



Wanyama clocked just 509 minutes of football in the Premier League for Tottenham over the course of last season.



The 28-year-old has another two years left to run on his deal at Tottenham.

