08/08/2019 - 07:56 BST

Worries Leroy Sane Could Have Torn ACL

 




Bayern Munich target and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane could have suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury, according to German daily Bild

Sane has been chased by Bayern Munich throughout the summer, with the German champions making him their number one target.


 



However, a move to the Allianz Arena may be off the agenda for Sane as it has been claimed he could have torn his cruciate knee ligament.

If the suspicions are true then Sane could be facing a long spell on the sidelines.

 


The winger twisted his knee during Manchester City's penalty shootout victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield last weekend.


 


Officially Manchester City are still assessing the extent of the injury suffered by the Germany international.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola insisted after the match that he did not feel Sane's injury was serious.

 


Manchester City have been hoping to keep hold of Sane, but as well as ending thoughts of a summer transfer for the player, the injury would also ensure the Citizens have to do without him for an extended period.

 