XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/08/2019 - 09:57 BST

Andy Carroll Was Unplayable When He Joined Liverpool – Steve Bruce Backs Signing

 




Steve Bruce has insisted that Andy Carroll was one of the best centre-forwards in Europe when he left Newcastle United for Liverpool in 2011.

The England striker has made an emotional return to Newcastle on a free transfer and has signed a highly incentivised one-year contract with the club.  


 



Carroll has struggled with injuries over the last few years and has not played since February when he suffered an ankle injury, which made him miss the last few months of his time at West Ham.

The striker's injury problems are a concern, but Bruce insisted that he has seen the desire in Carroll to do well at St. James’ Park again.
 


The Newcastle boss insisted that people should not forget he was one of the best strikers in the game when Liverpool paid big money to snare him away from the Magpies in January 2011.
 



He feels Carroll has matured over the years and is keen to see a few glimpses of the striker that earned the adulation of the Newcastle fans in his previous stint.

Speaking about his new signing, the Newcastle boss said in a press conference: “He was in first this morning. He is already running.
 


“When the club sold him he was the best pound for pound centre-forward.

“He does not have anything to prove as a footballer. When he got the move to Liverpool he was unplayable.

“We hope to get a few glimpses of that. He is a mature Andy Carroll.

“When I spoke to him he only spoke about desire.”

Carroll scored 33 goals in 90 appearances during his first stint at Newcastle.   
 