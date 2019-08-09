Andy Carroll Was Unplayable When He Joined Liverpool – Steve Bruce Backs Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Bruce has insisted that Andy Carroll was one of the best centre-forwards in Europe when he left Newcastle United for Liverpool in 2011.



The England striker has made an emotional return to Newcastle on a free transfer and has signed a highly incentivised one-year contract with the club.













Carroll has struggled with injuries over the last few years and has not played since February when he suffered an ankle injury, which made him miss the last few months of his time at West Ham.



The striker's injury problems are a concern, but Bruce insisted that he has seen the desire in Carroll to do well at St. James’ Park again.





The Newcastle boss insisted that people should not forget he was one of the best strikers in the game when Liverpool paid big money to snare him away from the Magpies in January 2011.









He feels Carroll has matured over the years and is keen to see a few glimpses of the striker that earned the adulation of the Newcastle fans in his previous stint.



Speaking about his new signing, the Newcastle boss said in a press conference: “He was in first this morning. He is already running.





“When the club sold him he was the best pound for pound centre-forward.



“He does not have anything to prove as a footballer. When he got the move to Liverpool he was unplayable.



“We hope to get a few glimpses of that. He is a mature Andy Carroll.



“When I spoke to him he only spoke about desire.”



Carroll scored 33 goals in 90 appearances during his first stint at Newcastle.

