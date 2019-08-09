Atalanta Closing In On Rangers Linked Martin Skrtel

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta are closing in on an agreement with Rangers linked Martin Skrtel, who is a free agent after leaving Fenerbahce at the end of last season.



The 34-year-old failed to reach an agreement with Fenerbahce to renew his contract for the upcoming season, despite making 40 appearances in all competitions for the club last term.













As such, Skrtel has been linked with a host of clubs in the summer transfer window, with the defender keen on continuing his playing career at the highest level.



Rangers have been linked with him consistently throughout the summer, while Besiktas have also emerged as a potential destination for him in recent weeks.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Atalanta have jumped the queue in the race to secure a deal for Skrtel ahead of the upcoming season.











It is claimed the Italian club are closing in on reaching an agreement with Skrtel, as they aim to bolster their options this summer.



It remains to be seen whether Rangers make a late attempt to try and muscle their way into the mix to land Skrtel by making an offer to him.





Rangers have already strengthened their defence with the addition of Filip Helander and George Edmundson in the summer transfer window.



However, talk that Skrtel is on their radar as not gone away.

