Claim From Brazil Over Why David Luiz Left Chelsea For Arsenal

The prospect of playing as a certain starter at Arsenal played a key role in convincing David Luiz to leave Chelsea this summer.



It emerged on Wednesday that Luiz was in talks to join Arsenal on a Premier League deadline day deal and it shocked many as he recently signed a two-year contract at Chelsea.













Arsenal have agreed to pay a fee of £8m and Luiz has passed a medical at the Gunners and joined the club, ending his Blues stint.



According to Yahoo Sports Brasil, Luiz was becoming increasingly uncertain about being a regular starter at Chelsea next season under new manager Frank Lampard.





There are suggestions that the Chelsea boss favours the youthful partnership of Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma over playing Luiz in his team.









Arsenal promised Luiz a regular role in the team and the prospect of being one of the starting defenders at the Emirates convinced the player to agitate for the move.



It has been claimed that Luiz fell out with Lampard, but that is something the Chelsea manager denied happened.





Luiz will be hoping to make his Arsenal debut soon as he eyes becoming a key man under Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

