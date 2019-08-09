XRegister
06 October 2018

09/08/2019 - 16:44 BST

Claim Made Over Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United January Transfer Kitty

 




Steve Bruce could have up to £30m left in his Newcastle United transfer kitty to spend in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.

Newcastle have spent a considerable amount of money on players such as Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin during the summer transfer window.  


 



The Magpies also recouped some of the money by allowing Ayoze Perez to join Leicester City.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle made £60m available, plus proceeds from player sales, to their manager ahead of the start of the summer window.
 


Perez’s sale has brought back some money to the club and it could bolster Bruce’s kitty once the January transfer window rolls out.
 



It has been claimed that the Newcastle boss could have anywhere between £20m to £30m to spend if he needs to further strengthen his squad in the middle of the season.

However, it remains to be seen the exact amount of money Newcastle choose to release for Bruce to spend in the new year.
 


Bruce is expected to sit down with club officials to review the Magpies' activity in the summer transfer window over the coming weeks, while a shortlist of targets for January is only expected to be drawn up in November or December.   
 