Confident, Don’t Want To Block Mason Greenwood Pathway – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer On Romelu Lukaku Sale

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated that he will not miss Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United as he believes his side have a different attacking set-up at the moment.



Manchester United accepted a big-money bid from Inter and allowed the striker to leave for Italy on Thursday without bringing in a replacement.













The relationship between the club and Lukaku deteriorated towards the end of his time as he was not training with the squad and angered the club by putting confidential information up on social media.



However, the Manchester United manager insisted that he has no hard feelings towards Lukaku and he is hopeful that he can start well at Inter after not playing during pre-season.





“It was time now for Rom to go because I think we got a good deal”, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference.









“He’s happy so I think both parties ended that deal as it should be.



“Rom was injured for a while this pre-season didn’t participate so I just hope for him he’ll get a good start at Inter Milan.”





Solskjaer is banking on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Jesse Lingard to step up this season and compensate for the goals that went out of the team with Lukaku.



The Manchester United manager also indicated that Lukaku will not be missed as much as the attacking set-up this season is different compared to last year.



“Of course Rom has a good record and stats he’s one of the top number nines around when you want to play with that kind of striker, target man.



“For me, I’m very confident that we’ll get goals from Martial, Rashford, James will create, I’m sure Jesse Lingard will get more.



“We have a different attacking set-up this month.”



Solskjaer also indicated that signing one more forward would have impeded Mason Greenwood's development and he is confident that the 17-year-old will score goals this season.



"Mason Greenwood pathway would have been a lot more different if we had another forward there.



"And I believe Mason is going to be playing and involved a lot and when he is he’s going to score goals."

