06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/08/2019 - 19:03 BST

Divock Origi Starts – Liverpool Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Norwich City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to newly promoted Norwich City in the opening game of the 2019/20 Premier League season. 

The Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season and boss Jurgen Klopp has opted not to strengthen his squad with new signings over the summer transfer window.
 

 



Klopp will trust in his current group and will be looking for nothing less than three points to start the season against Daniel Farke's men.

Sadio Mane is available for Klopp to pick, despite coming back for pre-season late due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were also involved in international tournaments over the summer.
 


Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while in defence Klopp picks a centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Midfield sees Jordan Henderson slot in, along with Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho. Up top, Salah and Firmino both play, while Divock Origi is also handed a start.



If Klopp needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
 


Liverpool Team vs Norwich City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Salah, Firmino, Origi

Substitutes: Adrian, Matip, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Milner, Mane
 