Don’t Play For Everton If You Can’t Play – Sheffield United Boss On New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder feels that Muhamed Besic's Everton pedigree shows he is a good player, with the Blades manager delighted to have signed him.



The Yorkshire-based club are preparing for their first top flight season in 12 years and have signed ten players this summer as they hope to make their mark in the league.













Everton midfielder Besic became the last player to join the side after completing a Premier League deadline day loan move to Sheffield United.



The 26-year-old penned a one-year loan deal with the Blades on Thursday and will ply his trade for the side in the upcoming Premier League season.





Wilder, who has been in charge of the club since 2016, is a fan of Besic's versatility in the centre of the park and is delighted to have added him to his midfield options.









"[Besic is] mobile, athletic, energetic and you don't play for football clubs like Everton and represent your country if you can't play", Wilder told Sheffield United TV.



"So he fits the bill for us, adds great competition into a department that's going to have to be strong this year.





"I always think a midfield player should be able to do everything.



"If the manager asks him to set out of it and play in a two, he could do that.



"If we wanted him to get himself forward and be a box-to-box midfielder, he's got those attributes as well.



"So it was important, as I said, that we added somebody to that area and it was a late-in-the-day one, which obviously you sometimes have to appreciate and go through the process but we've managed to do it."



Besic spent last season on loan at Championship club Middlesbrough and had attracted strong interest from several clubs over the course of the summer.

