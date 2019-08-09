He’s Ready To Be With First Team – West Ham Deal-maker On 18-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham director of football Mario Husillos feels that Hammers new boy Goncalo Cardoso is ready to play a role in the first team now, despite having been signed as a prospect for the future.



The Premier League side raided Portuguese side Boavista to take Cardoso to the London Stadium and he has put pen to paper to a five-year contract.













Just 18 years old, West Ham have identified Cardoso as an exciting prospect for the future and did their best to keep their interest in him under wraps until they had the deal all but done.



Husillos admits that West Ham have signed the centre-back to develop him, but said he will train with the first team squad.





“We are very pleased to welcome Goncalo to West Ham United. He is a young player at the very beginning of his career, having made the breakthrough to senior football with Boavista only last season", Husillos told his club's official website.









“Our scouts in Portugal have watched his development very closely for some time now and we are very happy to have secured his transfer.



“He has made excellent progress at both club and international level, playing for Portugal in the European Under-19 Championship final this summer.





“He is of course a player for the future, with a lot of potential in front of him, but we feel he is ready to be with the first team squad from both a physical and technical point of view."



The West Ham director of football also believes that Cardoso has the attributes necessary to adapt to life in England.



“He has a very good character and mentality, and speaks good English, which will help him to settle more quickly as a young player arriving in a new country.



“We look forward to seeing Goncalo continue his development with us and wish him much success in the future at West Ham United.”



Cardoso has been capped by Portugal at Under-19 level and spent time on the books at Penafiel before joining Boavista.

