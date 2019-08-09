Home Advantage Can Be Key Against Aston Villa – Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Hugo Lloris believes that having home advantage over Aston Villa at the weekend will be a big boost for Tottenham Hotspur, as they bid to start the new season with a win.



Tottenham have kicked off their last two seasons at Wembley, waiting for their new ground to be completed.













However, the process was completed midway through last season and now the Lilywhites are looking forward to starting their new season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend against Aston Villa.



Lloris sees a big benefit from starting the new season in front of a ground packed with Tottenham fans, but believes the players will have to do their bit to create the atmosphere.





“The good thing is we’re going to start the season in our new stadium. It has to be a big help, it has to be a boost for us with our fans behind us”, Lloris was quoted as saying by football.london.







“This stadium has to be a difficult place for any opponents, Premier League or Champions League.



"It’s up to the players to make it special and for sure the crowd will follow us."





Tottenham will want to set down an early marker against Aston Villa and get three points on the board, with then a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium to lock horns with Manchester City the following weekend.



