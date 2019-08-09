I’ll Show My Personality, I’ll Make Newcastle United Better – Magpies New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United new boy Allan Saint-Maximin says he is ready and willing to take risks on the pitch as he looks to make things happen for the Magpies.



Saint-Maximin has joined the ranks at St James' Park after Newcastle splashed out in the region of €18m to snap him up from French Ligue 1 side Nice.













The 22-year-old winger has penned a long-term deal that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025 and is raring to go ahead of his side kicking off their Premier League season against Arsenal on Sunday.



Saint-Maximin is determined to show his personality on the pitch and wants to work to make the side better.





"I have to show that on the pitch, my personality", Saint-Maximin told BBC Newcastle.







"I don't care – I am not a player like I stay behind and don't want to move in case I lose the ball. I don't care.



"I want to take my responsibility to run to help the team. I want the team to be better."





The Frenchman also believes that his English knowledge will stand him in good stead to settle down at the Tyneside-based club ahead of the season that commences this weekend.



"It's good because I speak a little bit English and it's good when you speak a little bit English to talk with some players. It's better for me.



"It will be more difficult if I only speak French!



"But for the adaptation for me, my English is (not) very good, but I can speak and I can understand some things."



Saint-Maximin scored six goals and assisted five from his 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice last season and had been linked with a host of top clubs this summer.

