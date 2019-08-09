I’m Professionally Driven – Frank Lampard On Taking Chelsea Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Lampard has insisted that he is too driven as an individual not to take up the challenge of managing Chelsea.



After just one season in management, where he almost got Derby County back to the Premier League, Lampard was handed the keys to his former club this summer.













Considered a true blue Chelsea legend, Lampard has been a popular managerial appointment amongst the Stamford Bridge faithful and despite their transfer ban, the Blues are looking forward to the new season under their old hero.



There are concerns that the Chelsea job has come too early in Lampard’s managerial career, but the former midfielder stressed that it was a challenge he was never going to shy away from.





He admits that it would have been easier to just sit back and watch Chelsea from the stands, but he is too driven professionally to feel scared about being the Blues manager.









Lampard told the BBC when asked whether he is afraid of tarnishing his legacy at Chelsea if he fails as Blues manager: “I think it is something you just have to accept.



“It would have been easy for me to come and watch Chelsea play every few weeks, sit in the crowd and look at the banner and the memories would have been coming back.





“I can still do that but I am driven professionally and always have been.



“My drive and what that means is that I do not want to sit back and be scared.



“My career was what it was and I am now at the beginning of a new chapter.”



Lampard insisted that he is going to give it his all to make sure Chelsea are a success on the pitch under his stewardship.



“Hopefully, Chelsea fans will say that I gave everything to it and whether we can get success, remains to be seen.



“I’ll certainly give every ounce to get it.”



Lampard’s Chelsea will open their Premier League campaign with a trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

