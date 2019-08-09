Impossible – Everton Boss Shuts Door On Departure For Toffees Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Marco Silva has insisted that Morgan Schneiderlin, who has attracted serious interest from Turkey, will be staying at Goodison Park for the upcoming season.



Schneiderlin joined the Toffees from Premier League rivals Manchester United for a fee in the region of £24m in January 2017 and has struggled to make an impact on Merseyside.













Silva's arrival at the Merseyside-based club last year saw a decline in the defensive midfielder's playing time. He made just 16 appearances, spanning 916 minutes in total, for Everton last season.



Schneiderlin has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with Turkish clubs keen.





However, Everton's 42-year-old manager Silva has confirmed that it is impossible for the Toffees to let the Frenchman leave this transfer window as they only have two options in defensive midfield.







“It’s impossible [for] Morgan Schneiderlin to leave our club", Silva told a press conference.



"If you look now, and look through our squad, the number of players we have, and the solutions you have… we lost Gana in that position… for that position we have Morgan and we have signed JP [Gbamin].





“In this moment, we have two players for that position and it is impossible for Morgan to leave our club.



"He will be our player until the end [of the window].”



Although Schneiderlin could be staying at Everton, he will likely play second fiddle to Gbamin, who the club signed for £25m this summer.

