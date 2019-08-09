I’ve Admired Him For Very Long Time – Roy Hodgson On Crystal Palace New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is delighted with the arrival of James McCarthy at Selhurst Park and has revealed that he is a big fan of the Irishman.



The Eagles confirmed the signing of McCarthy from Premier League rivals Everton for a fee in the region of £3m earlier this week.













McCarthy has put an end to his six-year spell with the Toffees, which was marred by injuries, including one that sidelined him for almost the whole of 2018.



The former Hamilton Academical man became Crystal Palace's fifth signing of the summer following Jordan Ayew, Victor Camarasa, Gary Cahill and Stephen Henderson.





Hodgson, who has been in charge of the London-based club since 2017, is a huge admirer of the former Wigan midfielder and is delighted to have in on board at Crystal Palace.









“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to bring James to the club because he’s a player I’ve admired for a very long time", Hodgson told the club's official website.



"He’s a player with a vast amount of Premier League experience, given his six and four years playing for Everton and Wigan respectively.





"And will be an excellent addition to our midfield.”



McCarthy will be looking to play a part when Crystal Palace take on his former side Everton in their Premier League season opener on Saturday.

