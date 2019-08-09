I’ve Already Been Warned About This – Leeds United Arrival Illhan Meslier

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Illan Meslier has conceded that he has already been warned about the intensity of English football and that match officials are not as ready to come to a goalkeeper's aid.



The 19-year-old goalkeeper has joined Leeds on loan deal until the end of the season from French club Lorient as cover for Kiko Casilla.













The teenager is rated as one of the finest goalkeeping talents in French football, but he is not likely to be put under the scanner at Leeds as he is expected to be Casilla’s understudy.



The Frenchman insisted that he is not feeling too much pressure following his arrival at Leeds and he is looking forward to this season as a way to further develop.





Meslier is excited about playing in front of a packed Elland Road and admits that he has already been cautioned about the intensity of the football he is going to experience in England.









The goalkeeper told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I am not putting too much pressure on myself, neither is the club.



“I am here to discover and develop.





“There is a fan base here and the stadium is packed for every game, so it especially motivates me.



“I have already been warned that the intensity is very different in England and that the referees do not blow the whistle in the goalkeeper’s favour.



“I will have to get used to it.”



He is a French Under-20 international and already has 30 senior appearances under his belt for Lorient.

