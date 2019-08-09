I’ve Come Here To Be One of Celtic’s Best Players – New Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic centre-back Hatem Abd Elhamed has vowed to give his everything in an attempt to be one of the best players in the Hoops ranks.



The Scottish Premiership champions signed the 28-year-old from Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva for a fee in the region of £1.6m this summer.













Abd Elhamed made his competitive debut for the Bhoys against St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership last weekend and helped the side claim a 7-0 victory.



The Israeli international followed it up with another appearance in Celtic's third Champions League qualifier against Romanian side CFR Cluj on Wednesday.





Abd Elhamed is now looking forward to his European debut at Celtic Park next week, while promising to do his best to earn a key role in the Neil Lennon's side.









“It was a fantastic atmosphere, and it’s something I dreamt about”, Abd Elhamed told Celtic TV.



“I said before that this is a dream come true, and I enjoyed the experience on Saturday.





"Now I can’t wait to play at Celtic Park in the Champions League.



“It was good for me to start and to do well.



"I came here to be an important player, and try to be one of the best and that’s what I’m going to try to do every week and give everything in every game.”



Celtic face Motherwell in their second league match of the season this Saturday before hosting CFR Cluj at home on Tuesday and Abd Elhamed will be hoping to play a part in both fixtures.

