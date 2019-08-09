Joining Watford Is A Real Pleasure – Ismaila Sarr

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford new boy Ismaila Sarr is excited to have signed for the Hornets and is looking forward to the challenge of the Premier League.



The Hornets have completed deadline day signing of Sarr from French Ligue 1 side Rennes, with the winger penning a five-year deal at Vicarage Road.













The Premier League have paid a fee in excess of £25m to take the 21-year-old to Vicarage Road, surpassing the £18.5m club-record fee they paid for the signing of Andre Gray from Burnley two seasons ago.



Sarr will wear the number 23 jersey for Javi Garcia's side in the new Premier League season, that is set to kick-off this evening.





The Senegalese international believes that the intensity of Premier League football is perfect for him and is hopeful that he can rack up goals for Watford in the 2018/19 campaign.









“Hopefully the Watford fans are going to see some goals and the way I play with a lot of dribbles and speed, and hopefully that’s what they will be seeing a lot of in the future”, Sarr told the club's website.



“I will give my best for the fans and for the club and they will see every week that I will give 100 per cent for Watford.





“It’s a real pleasure to join this club.



"It was my dream to play in England and I’m really excited to be here and to have signed for Watford.



“It was a dream for many years to play in this country because of the intensity and speed of the game.



"That is the way I play so it’s perfect for me.”



Sarr played 35 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes last season, from which he scored eight goals and assisted seven.

