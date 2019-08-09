Leeds United Moved For Me When They Realised This – Whites New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Illan Meslier believes switching to Elland Road for a season has come as a good opportunity for him to move out of his comfort zone, and revealed why the Whites swooped for him.



The 19-year-old goalkeeper completed a deadline day loan move to Leeds from French outfit Lorient and will spend the 2019/20 campaign at Elland Road.













Meslier admits it became clear this summer that he was not going to play regular first-team football at Lorient this season and so it was time for him to leave the club.



He told French sports daily L’Equipe, outlining the reasons behind his decision: “A new coach [Christophe Pelissier] arrived and he made a choice [Paul Nardi as number 1].





“What Lorient offered me was no longer in line with my personal goals and so I decided to leave.”







He revealed that Leeds made a move for him as soon as they realised that he would not be playing regular football at Lorient this season.



The Frenchman feels that after spending a decade at Lorient it was time for him to move out of his comfort zone, at least for a year, and experience something fresh in his career.





“When Leeds came to know that I was not a starter anymore they made an enquiry and came to see me.



“After ten years at Lorient, I thought it was a good opportunity to go elsewhere, for a year, and out of my comfort zone.”



Leeds goalkeeper coach Marcos Abad identified Meslier as a target for the club.

