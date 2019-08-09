XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/08/2019 - 14:43 BST

Leeds United Moved For Me When They Realised This – Whites New Boy

 




Leeds United new boy Illan Meslier believes switching to Elland Road for a season has come as a good opportunity for him to move out of his comfort zone, and revealed why the Whites swooped for him.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper completed a deadline day loan move to Leeds from French outfit Lorient and will spend the 2019/20 campaign at Elland Road.  


 



Meslier admits it became clear this summer that he was not going to play regular first-team football at Lorient this season and so it was time for him to leave the club.

He told French sports daily L’Equipe, outlining the reasons behind his decision: “A new coach [Christophe Pelissier] arrived and he made a choice [Paul Nardi as number 1].
 


“What Lorient offered me was no longer in line with my personal goals and so I decided to leave.”



He revealed that Leeds made a move for him as soon as they realised that he would not be playing regular football at Lorient this season.

The Frenchman feels that after spending a decade at Lorient it was time for him to move out of his comfort zone, at least for a year, and experience something fresh in his career.
 


“When Leeds came to know that I was not a starter anymore they made an enquiry and came to see me.

“After ten years at Lorient, I thought it was a good opportunity to go elsewhere, for a year, and out of my comfort zone.”

Leeds goalkeeper coach Marcos Abad identified Meslier as a target for the club.   
 