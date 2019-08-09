Neil Lennon Keen To Crack On With Celtic Transfer Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon has set his mind to strengthening his squad over the coming weeks following the departure of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal.



While the transfer window for English clubs slammed shut on Thursday, the window remains open until 2nd September for the rest of Europe, including those clubs in the Scottish Premiership.













Celtic began their league season with a thumping 7-0 victory against St. Johnstone last weekend and are hopeful of winning the title for the ninth time in a row.



The Bhoys, who have progressed to the third qualifying round of the Champions League, are also looking to make their way into the competition's group stage.





Lennon believes that he needs to further bolster his squad in order to achieve Celtic's targets and has hinted that there could be more incomings at the club.









"We have some positions we'd like to address and we'll try to do that in the next few weeks", Lennon told a press conference.



The 48-year-old also wished good luck to Tierney, who left the Hoops for Arsenal on Thursday.





"Arsenal really showed their interest.



"It's a challenge he wanted to pursue and he goes with our best wishes."



Celtic will take on Motherwell in their second league game of the season on Saturday before hosting CFR Cluj in the second leg of their third Champions League qualifying round tie.

