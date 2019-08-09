Neil Lennon’s Told Me This – Celtic Midfielder On Key Instruction

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has revealed that Hoops boss Neil Lennon has given him permission to shoot on sight, as he goes on the hunt for more goals.



The Scottish Premiership champions got their 2019/20 league campaign to a flying a start after they beat St. Johnstone 7-0 at home last Saturday.













While Michael Johnston, Olivier Ntcham, Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths scored a goal each in Celtic's season opener, Christie stole the show with a hat-trick.



The 24-year-old, who also claimed the assist for Johnston's goal, scored all three of his goals from outside the penalty box.





While two of Christie's goals came in the first half, one courtesy of an error from St. Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, his second that found the top right corner of the goal came in the second.









The former Aberdeen loanee opened up on his treble and revealed that it was advice from Lennon that prompted him to take shots from long distance.



"The gaffer has told me to shoot on sight if I get the chance, which I’m delighted to hear", Christie told the Celtic View.





"I was upset to blaze one over the bar early on against St Johnstone, but I’m delighted to have scored a hat-trick after that."



Christie has also scored three goals for Celtic in their Champions League qualifying rounds so far and will want to again find the back of the net this weekend against Motherwell at Fir Park.

