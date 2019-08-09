XRegister
09/08/2019 - 13:47 BST

No Falling Out With David Luiz – Frank Lampard

 




Frank Lampard has denied that he had a falling out with David Luiz before he left Chelsea for Arsenal on Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.

Luiz’s decision to leave Chelsea for Arsenal came as a shock for many especially because the Blues have been working under a transfer ban this summer and were not expected to sell any of their key players.  


 



There were rumours that the Brazilian had a major falling out with new Chelsea manager Lampard and the new Blues boss made the decision to sell him.

Lampard has denied the allegations and insisted that he only had an honest conversation with Luiz after which it was clear that the player had to leave the club.
 


He denied that Luiz skipped training to force a transfer and it was his decision to keep the defender away from the squad as he was sorting out a transfer.
 



The Chelsea boss said in a press conference: “We had some conversations over the last week, honest ones and the conclusion was that he should move on.

“It’s a position that I have a lot of competition. Everyone has to understand that.
 


“He has moved on and we wish him the absolute best because he has been a big part of our history.

“There wasn’t any strikes. No fall-outs, just honest conversations.

"As a player, I want that as a manager, and I think I got that from David.

“Him not training was a decision I made.”

Chelsea will open their Premier League campaign against Manchester United on Sunday, with Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma tipped to be at the heart of their defence.   
 