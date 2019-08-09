XRegister
26 August 2018

26 August 2018

09/08/2019 - 20:29 BST

Old Trafford and London Stadium – West Ham Star Picks Favourite Grounds

 




West Ham United winger Grady Diangana, who has joined West Brom on loan, has named Old Trafford and the London Stadium as his favourite football arenas.

Diangana, 21, came through the ranks of the West Ham academy before breaking into the first team last season and will spend the forthcoming campaign at the Hawthorns.  


 



The young Englishman made his senior team debut for the Hammers against Macclesfield in an EFL Cup tie and scored a brace in the game.

Diangana went on to make 17 Premier League appearances last term following an injury to Andriy Yarmolenko, including one against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
 


The winger got 28 minutes of playing time that day, and when asked about his favourite stadium, Diangana named the Theatre of Dreams, along with West Ham's home ground, the London Stadium.
 



"I’ve got two [favourite stadiums]", Diangana told West Ham's official website in a Q&A.

"Old Trafford because you get a special feeling when you walk out there, and London Stadium, because it’s where I made my debut."
 


The winger then went on to reveal that he feels his performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup last year was his best in Hammers colours although he ended up on the losing side.

"Probably Tottenham at home in the Carabao Cup", the 21-year-old reflected.

"I enjoyed that game, going up against Serge Aurier."

Diangana, who has a long-term contract with West Ham, will be looking to return to the London Stadium after a successful season at West Brom in the Championship.   
 