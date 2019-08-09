Out-of-favour Newcastle United Star Still Tipped For Loan Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United could still send Jack Colback out on loan before the transfer window slams shut elsewhere as he is not expected to be part of their 25-man Premier League squad.



Nottingham Forest were heavily linked with a move for Colback during the recently concluded transfer window in England, but the Championship club did not make a move.













With the window closed for Premier League and Championship clubs, Colback’s future is in limbo as he is not likely to be part of Steve Bruce’s plans going forward.



According to The Athletic, the 29-year-old is expected to be excluded from the 25-man squad Newcastle will submit to the Premier League.





With the window still open across Europe and in Scotland for almost a full month, Colback is still expected to depart.









A move to Scotland or elsewhere in Europe could be on the cards for the player as he looks to kick on with his career.



He still has a year left on his contract with Newcastle, but Steve Bruce has a wealth of midfield options to pick from.





Colback spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, but the door to the Championship has closed for him this summer.

