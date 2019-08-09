Rangers Are Massive – Brandon Barker Sure of Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Brandon Barker is delighted to have signed for the Gers and is confident that there is no better place for him to get better as a player.



The Gers have confirmed the signing of Barker from Premier League side Manchester City on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.













The 22-year-old, who is subject to international clearance, rose through the ranks of the Citizens academy before making his senior team debut in February 2016.



The winger has had loan spells at Rotherham United, NAC Breda, Hibernian and Preston North End over the past four years.





Barker has set his eyes on developing as a player and believes that Ibrox is the perfect place for him to achieve his goals while acknowledging the efforts of those related to the Light Blues.







"It's a massive club", Barker told Rangers TV.



"I think the name speaks for itself and the people that are working here obviously had a massive influence on that.





"I'm here to develop myself and there's no better place to get better than Rangers Football Club."



The Englishman spent last season on loan at Preston North End, for whom he made 16 appearances in the Championship.

