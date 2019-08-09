Rangers Complete Signing of Winger From Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have confirmed the arrival of Brandon Barker on a permanent deal from Manchester City.



The Gers have strengthened their ranks with the addition of the winger, who has joined from the Premier League champions for an undisclosed fee.













Barker, 22, has put pen to paper to a contract to keep him at Ibrox until the summer of 2022.



The wide-man has experience of Scottish football, having turned out for Hibernian, and will look to hit the ground running for Steven Gerrard's men this season.



Barker progressed through the youth ranks at Manchester City and has also had spells with Rotherham United and NAC Breda in Holland, while he was on loan last term at Preston North End.







The Englishman has been capped by his country at youth level.



Barker becomes Rangers' eighth signing of the summer, as Steven Gerrard looks to take the Gers to the next level.



He could make more signings in the coming weeks as the transfer window in Scotland is open until 2nd September.

