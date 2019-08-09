XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/08/2019 - 15:31 BST

Serie A Giants Assessing Liverpool Star’s Physical Condition, Could Make Move

 




Roma are considering a potential swoop to snap up Dejan Lovren from Liverpool, but are continuing to assess his physical condition due to worries over him potential injuries.

The Croatian has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, amidst serious interest from Serie A during the transfer window.  


 



AC Milan have been mooted as a potential destination, while Roma have also been linked with wanting to snare him away from Merseyside.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma are still considering launching a swoop to land Lovren on a permanent deal for the upcoming season.
 


However, it is claimed the Giallorossi have yet to firm up their interest as they assess his physical condition, due to injury worries.
 



The transfer window in Italy remains wide open for business and Roma believe that Liverpool could be willing to let Lovren league.

Jurgen Klopp has Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as centre-backs, while Fabinho can also play in the heart of defence.
 


Lovren has another two years to run on his Liverpool contract and has also attracted attention from AC Milan.

He notched up just 18 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last season.   
 