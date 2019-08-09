Serie A Giants Assessing Liverpool Star’s Physical Condition, Could Make Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are considering a potential swoop to snap up Dejan Lovren from Liverpool, but are continuing to assess his physical condition due to worries over him potential injuries.



The Croatian has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, amidst serious interest from Serie A during the transfer window.













AC Milan have been mooted as a potential destination, while Roma have also been linked with wanting to snare him away from Merseyside.



And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma are still considering launching a swoop to land Lovren on a permanent deal for the upcoming season.





However, it is claimed the Giallorossi have yet to firm up their interest as they assess his physical condition, due to injury worries.









The transfer window in Italy remains wide open for business and Roma believe that Liverpool could be willing to let Lovren league.



Jurgen Klopp has Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as centre-backs, while Fabinho can also play in the heart of defence.





Lovren has another two years to run on his Liverpool contract and has also attracted attention from AC Milan.



He notched up just 18 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last season.

