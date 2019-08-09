Sheffield United Have Already Impressed Me – Blades New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United new boy Michael Verrips is delighted with how the Blades have welcomed him after he sealed a deadline day switch to the club.



The newly-promoted Premier League side made two signings on the final day of the transfer window for top flight and Championship clubs, with Dutch goalkeeper Verrips being the first of the two.













Verrips joins the Yorkshire-based club on a free transfer after he terminated his contract with former club KV Mechelen in July.



The Blades have brought in the 22-year-old to bolster a goalkeeping department that includes Manchester United's Dean Henderson and Simon Moore.





Verrips, who penned a four-year contract with Sheffield United on Thursday, revealed that the reception he received from the club left him in awe and is looking forward to his time at Bramall Lane.









"It was nice to train with my team-mates and I'm looking forward to travelling with the squad to Bournemouth", Verrips told the club's media.



"I've been welcomed well and I'm looking forward to the challenge, I've already got a good impression about the club and the people here.





"I'm happy with the trust that has been shown in me and I'm looking forward to showing people what I can do."



Sheffield United kick-off their first Premier League season in 12 years against Bournemouth on Saturday and Verrips will hope to be part of Wilder's matchday squad.

