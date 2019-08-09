This Has Been Our Transfer Focus This Summer – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that the idea behind this summer’s recruitment has been to have more options to change games in the final third of the pitch.



Gerrard has recruited heavily this summer and is set to add more in the coming weeks, with winger Brandon Barker about to join Rangers on a permanent deal from Manchester City.













The Rangers manager’s has tried to recruit in each area of the squad, but his focus has been to strengthen his side’s attacking options going into the new season in Scotland.



He remains confident that Rangers will carry on from last season and regularly find the back of the net in the 2019/20 campaign as well.





But he has been keen to add more options in their final third as he wants more players who can change the course of fixtures with a bit of magic and win more tight games for the club.









The Rangers boss said in a press conference: “We scored heavily last year, we scored a lot of goals and I am confident that we can go on do the same thing this year.



“But it is about having the personnel when sometimes the games are tight or the team are not at their best and you need someone to stand up and provide that game-winning moment and that bit of magic to make the difference.





“The more players you have at your disposal, the more helpful it is.



“So that is the idea when we have been trying to improve and shape the squad this season, to have more answers in the final third.”



Rangers will host Hibernian at Ibrox on Sunday after beating Midtjylland 4-2 away from home on Thursday night.

