This Made Me Want To Live And Train Under Marcelo Bielsa – Leeds United New Boy

Leeds United new boy Illan Meslier has insisted that he has the skill-set to play as a goalkeeper in Marcelo Bielsa’s side.



The Frenchman has joined Leeds on loan from Lorient as cover for Whites number 1 Kiko Casilla for the 2019/20 campaign.













The 19-year-old is considered a great prospect in France and Leeds are confident that they have signed a good young goalkeeper who can provide good cover for Casilla.



Leeds goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad recommended Meslier to the club and the Frenchman is confident that he has the game to play as a shot-stopper in Bielsa’s side.





The Leeds manager wants his goalkeepers to play an active role in building up from the back and Meslier is excited to work under the Whites boss as he has heard about things he did at Marseille when he was coaching in France.









The Frenchman told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked about Bielsa and his style of football: “Obviously, he is a great coach.



“I could follow a little what he did at Marseille and it made me want to live and train under his orders daily.





“I think I have the features to play in his way.



“When I was under the command of Regis Le Bris, in the reserve side, he asked me to play that way.



“But it will certainly be interesting to do it with him.”



Meslier is likely to be on the bench when Leeds face Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Saturday.

