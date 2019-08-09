Trophies Are Coming – Tottenham New Boy Sure Move Has Happened At Right Time

Follow @insidefutbol





New Tottenham Hotspur signing Ryan Sessegnon believes he has arrived at the club at just the right time as a period of trophies is on the horizon.



The Lilywhites confirmed the signings of the 19-year-old on Premier League deadline day as part of the deal that saw Josh Onomah move the other way.













The full-back has put pen-to-paper to a six-year deal that will keep him in London until June 2025.



In his first interview with the club's official website Sessegnon revealed that he is sure he is joining last season's Champions League finalists at the perfect time, with trophies coming.





"I'm delighted first and foremost to come to Spurs", Sessegnon told his club's official website.







"I think it's the right time for me to come here – a young, eager team, an exciting team for me to join.



"I think this team is not far off winning big things in the future."





Sessegnon is rated as a promising player and will be expected to go straight into first team contention under Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.



The Spurs boss has called for the Premier League to scrap its early closing of the transfer window as other countries in Europe have not followed suit.

