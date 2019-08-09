We’re All Ready – Tottenham Star Steeled For Season Opener Against Aston Villa

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela expects a tough opening test against Aston Villa in the Premier League, but insists Spurs are ready to go and are eyeing a strong start to the season.



Mauricio Pochettino's men added Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon to the ranks on Premier League deadline day, but saw the early closing window end any chance of signing Paulo Dybala or Bruno Fernandes.













The Londoners kick-off their domestic campaign with a match against Aston Villa on Saturday and the Argentine international insists that the focus will be on securing all three points.



“Villa will be a difficult game. They will try to do well. We will try to get the three points and we now work hard to prepare for the game", Lamela told his club's official website.





“We know what to do. I think the team is ready and the players are motivated for the start of the season.







"I believe we can have a very good season. It’s important to start well and the players are motivated to start well. We’re ready.”



For Lamela, the new campaign will represent the start of his seventh season at White Hart Lane and he will look to add to the 187 appearances he has already managed so far for the London-based club.





He featured in 33 games for Tottenham last season, scoring six goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.



All eyes will be on how quickly Lo Celso and Sessegnon make their Spurs debuts.



