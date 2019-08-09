Won’t Be Easy But I Will Succeed – Wolves New Boy Ready For Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers new boy Renat Dadashov has admitted that it will be tough to succeed at the Premier League club, but is backing himself to cope.



Wolves have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old forward Dadashov from Portuguese club Estoril Praia and will send him on a season-long loan back to Portugal, to to Pacos de Ferreira.













The centre-forward made 22 appearances in the Liga Pro, the second tier of Portuguese league system, for Estoril Praia last season and found the back of the net on four occasions, helping the team finish third.



Dadashov was born in Germany and played games for the country at youth level, but decided to respresent Azerbaijan at senior level.





The 20-year-old has expressed his delight at joining Wolves and is looking forward to settling in the Premier League, which he feels is not going to be easy.









“Every player would want to be in a team which plays in the Premier League", Dadashov told the club's official website.



"It’s the best league, for me, in the world, and how you see what the Wolves did a very great season, so it’s like a dream come true.





“I don’t think it will be easy, but I will find my way, because everywhere you go is a new change for you.



"England is a beautiful country, there are a lot of nice people here, so I don’t think I will have a lot of problems here.



“The first thing for me is always to try and help the team, to help the club, and I will help in any way I can – on the field, off the field, everywhere – be nice, be a nice person and aim to reach something big.”



Dadashov will ply his trade for recently promoted Portuguese top division club Pacos de Ferreira on loan next season and bid to kick on with his development before returning to Wolves.

