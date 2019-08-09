Zinedine Zidane Still Wants Paul Pogba This Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Zinedine Zidane is expected to continue to push Real Madrid to try and land Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba until the end of the European transfer window.



Manchester United did not sign a single midfielder and will not be able to do so anymore after the transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs slammed shut on Thursday.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been clear about not selling Pogba this summer despite the player wanting to leave and his agent trying to engineer an exit out of Old Trafford.



Real Madrid have been his choice and Zidane has been desperate to get him, but Pogba may be unlikely to leave as Manchester United cannot bring in a replacement.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Zidane will continue to push Real Madrid until 2nd September, when the window closes for most of Europe’s major leagues, to try and take Pogba to the Spanish capital.









Zidane has been left disappointed by Real Madrid’s flimsy attempts to sign the French midfielder, which involved a bid of €30m and James Rodriguez for Pogba.



Florentino Perez has been unsure about spending big money on a player who could cost close to €200m to sign this summer.





But with the window remaining open until 2nd September, Zidane is expected to further push the Spanish giants to again try and get Pogba.

