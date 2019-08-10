Alexis Sanchez Could Be Like New Signing For Us – Former Man Utd Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United winger Ben Thornley believes Alexis Sanchez will be like a new signing for the club if he can rediscover his form this season.



Sanchez’s first 18 months at Manchester United have been poor and he has done little to justify the fact that he is the highest-paid player on the club’s payroll.













The Chilean has joined the squad late this summer due to his Copa America commitments and is likely to miss the start of the season as he is behind the other players in terms of fitness.



With no new forward signed and Romelu Lukaku sold, Manchester United are hopeful that this is the season where Sanchez will finally come good at Old Trafford.





Thornley admits that there are no doubts about the attacker’s talent as he single-handedly won games when he was at Arsenal.









He feels if Sanchez can rediscover his old self this season, the Chilean would be like a new signing for Manchester United.



Thornley said on MUTV: “We need him to reproduce the form he showed at Arsenal in a Manchester United shirt.





“Every football supporter knows what a tremendous player he is, but unfortunately, we haven’t seen that at United.



“I think that this season, and we know he is staying, is going to be massive for him.



“If he can hit the heights we know he is capable of, and he has shown at Arsenal by winning games by himself, we have basically got a new signing.



“We haven’t seen anywhere near of what he can produce.”



The 30-year-old has bagged just five goals in 45 appearances for Manchester United.

