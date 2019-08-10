XRegister
X
10/08/2019 - 22:21 BST

Bundesliga Is Top League – Liverpool Loan Star Grateful For Chance

 




Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi is relishing the opportunity to prove himself in the Bundesliga after completing a loan switch to Mainz.

The German side have snapped up the 21-year-old from Liverpool on loan for the campaign, with Awoniyi looking to further kick on with his development.  


 



The transfer to the Bundesliga side will be the Nigerian's sixth loan move since his arrival at Anfield from Imperial Academy in 2015.

Awoniyi plied his trade for KAA Gent and Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian Pro League on loan last season and scored 14 goals from his 38 appearances.
 


The centre-forward opened up after sealing his loan move to Mainz and revealed that he is looking forward to making his mark in the German top flight.



"I am looking forward to my time at Mainz 05", Awoniyi told the German club's website.

"The talks with those in charge were very good and I received a warm welcome from everyone here.
 


"The Bundesliga is one of the top European leagues and I am grateful that I have the chance to prove myself here."

Mainz exited the German Cup on Saturday with a 2-0 loss away at Kaiserslautern; Awoniyi was not involved.

They open their Bundesliga campaign at Freiburg next weekend.   
 