Crystal Palace Fresh Start I Needed – Eagles New Boy

Crystal Palace new boy James McCarthy is confident that the Eagles will provide him with the fresh start that he needs.



Roy Hodgson's side confirmed the permanent signing of McCarthy from league rivals Everton for a fee in the region of £3m earlier this week.













The 28-year-old arrived at Everton from Wigan in 2013 on a deal worth £13m, but his time with the Merseyside-based club was marred by constant injuries.



The central midfielder's most recent injury kept him out of action for a total of 350 days and saw him miss 39 games for Everton.





McCarthy has put an end to his six-year spell with Everton by joining Crystal Palace and feels that he can have a fresh start at Selhurst Park.







“I can’t wait to get started", McCarthy told the club's official website.



"It feels like a very nice club, nice family club.





"The fans obviously come out in their numbers and I spoke to James [McArthur], he couldn’t speak any more highly of it.



"I’m delighted to be here; it’s a fresh start that I thought I needed.”



Crystal Palace kick-off their Premier League season against McCarthy's former side Everton today and the Irishman will be hopeful of getting some minutes under his belt to start things off.

