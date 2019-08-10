Daniel Farke Will Give Me Playing Time – Norwich City New Boy Sure

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City new boy Ibrahim Amadou has revealed that he is sure that Daniel Farke will hand him playing time, having spoken to the German boss.



The newly-promoted Premier League club have confirmed the signing of Amadou from Spanish side Sevilla on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy next year.













The 26-year-old defensive midfielder is the Canaries' fifth signing of the summer as they hope to make their mark in their first top flight campaign since 2016.



Norwich had to beat the likes of league rivals Aston Villa and Belgian side Club Brugge to complete the acquisition of the Frenchman.





Upon signing for the Norfolk-based club, Amadou revealed that it was the prospect of playing in the Premier League that lured him to Carrow Road.









“I’m happy to play for Norwich because I know they just got promoted to the Premier League with a lot of points in the Championship", Amadou told the club's official website.



“It’s a new challenge for me and I would like to discover more about the Premier League.





“When I was young, it was a dream to play in the Premier League but the more I grew up, the more it became an objective.



“I had this opportunity right now and I’ve decided to take it. I will try to do my best in the Premier League.



“I had interest from clubs in other countries, but my priority was to play in the Premier League."



Amadou revealed that having spoken to boss Daniel Farke he is sure of playing time.



“I’ve spoken to the [Head] Coach.



"He seems like a good coach who will give me the opportunity to play.



“I will have to show what I can do and make a good impression.”



Norwich went down to a 4-1 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool on Friday night in their Premier League opener.

