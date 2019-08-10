Didn’t Have To Think Twice – Summer Signing On Joining West Ham United

Follow @insidefutbol





Albian Ajeti insists he did not have to think twice about joining West Ham United when the Hammers agreed a fee with Swiss giants Basel for him.



Ajeti, who has also been linked with Championship outfit West Brom, has cost West Ham a fee of £8m and adds to Manuel Pellegrini's attacking options at the London Stadium.













The 22-year-old became the Hammers' sixth permanent signing of the summer, following the likes of Sebastien Haller, Pablo Fornals and Goncalo Cardoso.



The Swiss striker, who can also operate on the right flank, will wear the number 27 shirt for West Ham as they hope to earn European qualification this season.





The striker is delighted to have signed for West Ham and insists joining the Hammers was a no brainer.







“I’m very excited to be here”, Ajeti told West Ham's website.



“It is a pleasure for me to be here, at this big club.





“Once I felt West Ham’s interest, I didn’t have to think twice about signing for such a big, traditional club in the Premier League.



"This is a big day for me and my family.”



Ajeti has been involved in four goals from his three appearances across all competitions for Basel this season and will be hoping to hit the ground running with his new team.

