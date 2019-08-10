XRegister
10/08/2019 - 10:58 BST

Elland Road Is Intense, Nottingham Forest Boss Warns Players

 




Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has warned his side of an intense atmosphere at a packed Elland Road this afternoon.

Lamouchi's side got the season off to a losing start when they suffered defeat at home against West Brom last weekend.  


 



Much is expected of Lamouchi at the City Ground, while Leeds are strongly tipped to win promotion after narrowly missing out in the playoffs last term.

Lamouchi is well aware of the scale of the challenge that awaits the Tricky Trees at Elland Road.
 


The Frenchman has hailed Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, someone he rates and feels has an "excellent philosophy".



"We know that Leeds have a fantastic manager who plays with an excellent philosophy and we know that it will be a very intense atmosphere at Elland Road", Lamouchi said at a press conference.

"They have more or less the same squad which reached the play-offs last season so we know how difficult a game it will be."
 


Leeds added striker Eddie Nketiah on loan from Arsenal and Illhan Meslier on loan from Lorient on Championship transfer deadline day.

The Whites did though lose first team stars Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe over the course of the summer, while the window remains firmly open for European clubs.
 