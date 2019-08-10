Fulham New Boy Vows To Make Huge Impact After Joining From Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham new boy Josh Onomah has revealed that he is aiming to make a big impact under manager Scott Parker and assistant manager Matt Wells after signing from Tottenham Hotspur.



The 22-year-old secured a move to the Championship side during the final hours of Premier League and Championship deadline day as a part of the deal that saw Ryan Sessegnon move in the opposite direction.













The now former Tottenham star has put pen-to-paper to a three-year contract at the Championship club, with the club having the option to extend the contract by one more year.



Giving his opinion on the move, the midfielder said that he is looking forward to a new challenge.





Onomah is relishing the chance to work under boss Parker and has his eyes set on making a big, big impact at Craven Cottage.







“I’m over the moon. It’s a proud moment for me and my family and I’m looking forward to the new challenge", Onomah told his new club's official website.



“I know the Gaffer and Matt Wells so I’m looking forward to working under them, getting started, and making a huge impact here."





Onomah is a product of Tottenham's youth academy and had loan stints away from north London at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.



He will now be bidding to settle down at Fulham after heading to Craven Cottage permanently.

