06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/08/2019 - 21:56 BST

I Showed My Respect For Arsenal On Pitch – Laurent Koscielny

 




Former Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has insisted that he showed his respect for the Gunners through his performances on the pitch.

The French centre-back put an end to his nine-year stay with Premier League side Arsenal by joining French side Bordeaux for a £5m fee on Tuesday.  


 



Koscielny went on strike and refused to travel with Unai Emery's squad on their pre-season tour to the United States to force a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Bordeaux beat league rivals Rennes to the signing of the 33-year-old, who penned a three-year deal with Les Girondins this week and strengthens their defensive options; he has been handed the number 6 shirt.

 


Koscielny angered some fans with the way he pushed through his exit, as well as a video when he joined Bordeaux where he pulled off an Arsenal shirt to reveal his new jersey. But he insists he did show his respect to Arsenal.
 



"Regarding my departure, my transfer, it's not up to me to talk about it", Koscielny told a press conference.

"Me, I'm focused on Bordeaux. There is a match that happens very quickly on Saturday.
 


"I do not need to go further in my answer.

"I have great respect for Arsenal. I was there for nine years. 

"I showed my respect on the pitch.

"About the transfer, the situation with the club, you have to talk to Eduardo [Macia the Bordeaux sporting director]."

Koscielny was an unused substitute for Bordeaux on Saturday as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat away at Angers in Ligue 1 action.   
 